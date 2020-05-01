American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.17 and last traded at $91.25, 6,544,365 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,467,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

