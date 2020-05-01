American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.04. 1,339,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,617. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $228.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

