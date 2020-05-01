American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -3.00

Headlines about American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Water Works earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

American Water Works stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.21. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

