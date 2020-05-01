Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 18,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.46. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

