Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.85-15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.21 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.20.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $239.22. 5,702,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

