Analysts Expect LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on GNSS. ValuEngine raised shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of LRAD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 93,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 million, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.38. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Analysts forecast that LRAD will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,276.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,542 shares of company stock valued at $53,872. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

