Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $200.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.74 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $195.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $796.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $781.69 million to $806.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $810.88 million, with estimates ranging from $795.84 million to $823.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%.

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,178. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

