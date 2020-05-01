Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.68 Million

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $200.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.74 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $195.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $796.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $781.69 million to $806.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $810.88 million, with estimates ranging from $795.84 million to $823.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%.

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,178. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.