Analyzing Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) and WhiteHorse Finance (NYSE:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 2.77 $30.84 million $1.52 5.95 Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 4 0 2.57 Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.93%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 45.98% 9.92% 5.41% Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals was formed on January 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

