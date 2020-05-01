ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.96% from the company’s current price.

ANIP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

ANIP traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $555.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 1.82.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,587.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 284,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 169,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

