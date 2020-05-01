ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 83,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $508.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 1.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.