Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

NYSE:AXE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.57. Anixter International has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Anixter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

