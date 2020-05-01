ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,222,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,542.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $261.62. 842,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,929. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.62 and its 200 day moving average is $249.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.