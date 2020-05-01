Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.30 EPS.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

