Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $8.15. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 40,200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.69%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.40%.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

