Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given $23.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of AMEH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $527.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.