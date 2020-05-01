Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WESPAC Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.45.

Shares of AAPL traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.95. 45,145,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.34. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.