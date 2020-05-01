Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.45.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,145,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.34. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

