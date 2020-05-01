Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.34, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

AAPL stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,145,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.36.

Get Apple alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.