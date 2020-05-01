Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.60.

Apple stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.07. 60,005,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,335,200. The company has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

