AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. AptarGroup updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.73 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.58-0.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

