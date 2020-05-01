AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. AptarGroup also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.73 EPS.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 729,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,439. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.43.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

