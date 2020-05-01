Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Insider Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,022,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.17. 704,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,570. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.46. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

