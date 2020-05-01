Aravive’s (ARAV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of Aravive stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 246,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $9,556,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 52.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

