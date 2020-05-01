ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.98. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 450,533 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,693,291 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $12,920,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,760 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,375,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.