ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.98. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 450,533 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on MT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,693,291 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $12,920,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,760 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,375,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.
Read More: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.