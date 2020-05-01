Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.88, approximately 1,109,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,274,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several research firms recently commented on AROC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $683.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Archrock had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll acquired 8,400 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,523.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 206,132 shares of company stock worth $863,960 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

