Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 80,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,732. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.