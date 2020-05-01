Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Argan comprises about 1.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 1.13% of Argan worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Argan by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Argan by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 12,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.64. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Argan had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.