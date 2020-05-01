Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:ARB traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5.70 ($0.07). 2,069,042 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.75. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.25 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.