Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:ARB traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5.70 ($0.07). 2,069,042 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.75. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.25 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.
About Argo Blockchain
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.