Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ ARDS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.