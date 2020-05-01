Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.35 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Ark has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Ark has a total market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00032679 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 149,120,208 coins and its circulating supply is 120,519,311 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Livecoin, Binance, Bit-Z, OKEx, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

