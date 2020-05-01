Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million.

AHH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 279,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,483. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Also, Director James C. Cherry bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.