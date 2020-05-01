Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 4,434,296 Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $13,125,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,273,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,032,913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $231.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Vaxart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 189.06% and a negative return on equity of 123.73%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that Vaxart Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

