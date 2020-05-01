ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,226.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 1,876,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,556. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $521.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 70.73%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

