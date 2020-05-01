Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.075-6.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. 56,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.