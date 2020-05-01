Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.53. 24,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 18.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 80.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

