Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.04% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $38.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

