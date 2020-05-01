Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,982. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.82 per share, with a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,006.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $203,282.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,665,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arvinas by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,476,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

