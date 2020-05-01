ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $287.06 and last traded at $288.43, approximately 843,673 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,057,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.71.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 975.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

