ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 130,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.94. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

