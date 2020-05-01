ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.
OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 130,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.94. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.
ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
