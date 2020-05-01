Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. On average, analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of ASMB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.