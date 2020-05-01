At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $2.35. At Home Group shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2,077,452 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOME. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.93.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in At Home Group by 11,283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

