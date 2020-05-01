ATBCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,144.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,993.90 and approximately $38,144.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,741.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.07 or 0.02883734 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00680562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005129 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

