Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ATLC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,219. The firm has a market cap of $254.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.36. Atlanticus has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlanticus stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Atlanticus worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

