Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.49. 2,498,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,754. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.74. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $158.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

