Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,996,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,817. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $158.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

