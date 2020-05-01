Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.42 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.06-1.12 EPS.
TEAM stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,754. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.61. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $158.98.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.
