Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.42 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.06-1.12 EPS.

TEAM stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,754. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.61. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $158.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

