Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -145.32, a PEG ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $158.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

