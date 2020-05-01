ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in April

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNI traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $60.74. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,971. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

