ATN Price Tops $0.0091 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. ATN has a market cap of $764,309.46 and approximately $11,368.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATN has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.02390690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00197275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00062118 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.