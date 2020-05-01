Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Up 10.9% in April

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $421.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Orwin purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,100 shares of company stock worth $925,844.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

